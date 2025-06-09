West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) pose for a group photo in a banquet tent on the grounds of The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, Mass. on June 14, 2025. The banquet, hosted by the West Point Society of New England, commemorated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Andrews)