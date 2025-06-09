Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet

    SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Andrews 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) pose for a group photo in a banquet tent on the grounds of The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, Mass. on June 14, 2025. The banquet, hosted by the West Point Society of New England, commemorated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9118063
    VIRIN: 250614-A-DX213-2004
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Philip Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet
    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet
    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet
    West Point Society of New England 250th Army Birthday Banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    history
    Fife and Drum
    Army 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download