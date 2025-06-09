Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Marines utilize II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus [Image 11 of 11]

    2nd MLG Marines utilize II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Volpe, an automotive maintenance technician with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, repairs a small unmanned aircraft system at the II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 13, 2025. The II Marine Expeditionary Force innovation campus, focuses on localizing logistics, increasing efficiency, and improving process design to assist II MEF with rapid change in technology to gain and maintain an operational advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9117724
    VIRIN: 250613-M-RU058-1044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.47 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG Marines utilize II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    2nd Maintenance Battalion
    Modernization
    Innovation
    sUAS
    3D Printing

