2nd MLG Marines utilize II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Volpe, an automotive maintenance technician with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, repairs a small unmanned aircraft system at the II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 13, 2025. The II Marine Expeditionary Force innovation campus, focuses on localizing logistics, increasing efficiency, and improving process design to assist II MEF with rapid change in technology to gain and maintain an operational advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)