    LRC Poland organizes special meal, birthday cake for Army's 250th at Camp Kosciusko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.14.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Poland organized a special meal at the Camp Kościuszko Warrior Restaurant in Poznań, Poland, in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday. The birthday feast featured ribs, hot dogs, hamburgers, wings, corn on the cob, coleslaw, garlic rice, watermelon and a very special Army birthday cake.

    Pictured here from left to right: Lt. Col. Mark Miller, V Corps Forward deputy chaplain; Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general; and 1st Lt. Shane Zielinski, 2d Cavalry Regiment liaison officer to V Corps Forward, cut the celebratory Army 250th birthday cake at the warrior restaurant, June 14. (Photo by Alan Manzo, LRC Poland Supply & Services)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 06:56
