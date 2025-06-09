Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Dave Womack relinquishes command of U.S. Army Japan to Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, as Gen

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Dave Womack relinquishes command of U.S. Army Japan to Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, as Gen

    JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Mrs. Noorie Womack, spouse of outgoing U.S. Army Japan Commanding General Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, receives a bouquet of flowers during the Change of Command Ceremony held June 17, 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan.
    The presentation honors her unwavering support to the command team, Soldiers, and families throughout her husband’s tenure.

    Maj. Gen. Dave Womack relinquishes command of U.S. Army Japan to Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, as Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, presides over the Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan.

    U.S. Army Japan photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi, U.S. Army Japan Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9117504
    VIRIN: 250617-A-FN691-7387
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Dave Womack relinquishes command of U.S. Army Japan to Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, as Gen, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army250 #BeAllYouCanBe #usarmyjapan #japan #oneteam #IchiDan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download