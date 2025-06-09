Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Noorie Womack, spouse of outgoing U.S. Army Japan Commanding General Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, receives a bouquet of flowers during the Change of Command Ceremony held June 17, 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan.

The presentation honors her unwavering support to the command team, Soldiers, and families throughout her husband’s tenure.



Maj. Gen. Dave Womack relinquishes command of U.S. Army Japan to Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, as Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, presides over the Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan.



U.S. Army Japan photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi, U.S. Army Japan Public Affairs