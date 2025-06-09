American Red Cross Therapy Dogs visit to USNMRTC Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2025) - U.S.Naval Hospital (USH) Yokosuka recently welcomed a new kind of support team: therapy dogs from the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program (AVP), aimed at improving the mental health and emotional well-being of service members, staff, and patients across the installation.



Launched in Yokosuka in February, the AVP pairs certified therapy dogs and their trained handlers with commands across Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) to offer moments of relief, comfort, and connection for those facing the stresses of military life.



"Visits from an animal visitation team can provide a welcome change from a routine," said Mary Mekeal, American Red Cross Chapter Program Director. "People tend to be more active and responsive both during and after a visit. Quite often, individuals who have been reclusive will come out of their shell and start to play with the animals. While this may seem minor, for some, it's a major milestone."



The initiative is more than just a morale booster— it's a tool rooted in research showing the physical and psychological benefits of animal interaction. Petting a dog can lower blood pressure, reduce feelings of isolation, and ease anxiety. In clinical and non-clinical settings alike, the presence of animals has made it easier for Sailors and staff to open up emotionally, connect with others, and engage in conversation.



"Animals accept people for who they are and pay no attention to age or mental or physical ability," Mekeal said. "They become a focal point that makes socializing and accepting help less intimidating."



Capt. Torrin Velazquez, Director of USH Yokosuka, emphasized the program's importance for forward-deployed forces.



"The operational tempo overseas can take a heavy emotional toll on our Sailors, especially those far from family support," Velazquez said. "Therapy animals bring an unmatched sense of calm and connection that helps reduce stress and fosters resilience throughout the force."



Currently, the Yokosuka AVP includes two therapy dogs-Penny and Luna-Penny is handled by Jacee Maldonado and Luna is handled by Sebastian Martinez, with additional teams undergoing the onboarding process. All participating animals must be assessed by a certified Canine Good Citizen Evaluator and a military veterinarian and must be up to date on vaccinations. Handlers are also vetted and trained to ensure the highest standards of safety and care.



The Red Cross developed the AVP in coordination with military partners to serve the specific needs of Navy medical facilities and the broader military community. While the program is still new to Yokosuka, similar efforts across the globe have shown strong results.



"As a veteran and someone who worked closely with military working dogs, l've seen firsthand the power a dog can have—not just operationally, but emotionally," said a participant from a similar program in Southern California. "These animals are stabilizers during chaos, silent listeners during grief, and loyal morale boosters during long deployments."



Commands interested in hosting therapy animal visits can submit requests through the American Red Cross. Each request is assessed individually to ensure the right fit between the therapy animal and the event's environment-whether it's a hospital ward, a crowded family festival, or a shipboard crew.





As the program continues to expand, the hope is that more Sailors and their families at Yokosuka will benefit from the comfort, connection, and calm that only a wagging tail and a pair of warm eyes can bring.