Atlantic Trident 25 Aerial Refueling Over Finland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, receives fuel behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 16, 2025, over Finland. The Atlantic Trident exercise series was formed after the Trilateral Strategic Initiative between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and French Air Force, with the first two editions taking place in 2016 and 2017 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)