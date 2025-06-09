Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 25 Aerial Refueling Over Finland [Image 2 of 2]

    Atlantic Trident 25 Aerial Refueling Over Finland

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, receives fuel behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 16, 2025, over Finland. The Atlantic Trident exercise series was formed after the Trilateral Strategic Initiative between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and French Air Force, with the first two editions taking place in 2016 and 2017 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 01:15
    Photo ID: 9117241
    VIRIN: 250616-Z-DK622-1004
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 25 Aerial Refueling Over Finland [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    KC-135
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Atlantic Trident 25

