A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, receives fuel behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 16, 2025, over Finland. The Atlantic Trident exercise series was formed after the Trilateral Strategic Initiative between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and French Air Force, with the first two editions taking place in 2016 and 2017 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9117241
|VIRIN:
|250616-Z-DK622-1004
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 25 Aerial Refueling Over Finland [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.