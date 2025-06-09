Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza visits Soldiers in Hungary during Saber Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general of V Corps, engages in a conversation with Brig. Gen. Andrew B. Stone, the Ohio National Guard's Special Troop Command (Provisional), currently serves as the Ohio National Guard's director of joint strategic plans, policy, and international affairs as they walk up to the range tower for multinational live-fire demonstration as part of Saber Guardian 25, Zero Point, Hungary, June 16, 2025. Throughout his visit, Costanza met with Hungarian leaders, observed a multinational live-fire demonstration, and held discussions with Soldiers and leaders from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. His interactions highlighted the strong partnership between the U.S. Army and its Allies, emphasizing collaborative efforts in training and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.