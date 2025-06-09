Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Eric “Bip” Alexander

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander Eric “Bip” Alexander

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2013

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Hailing from Stuttgart, Arkansas, “The Rice & Duck Capital of the World”, Commander Eric “Bip” Alexander entered the U.S. Navy on January 4, 1995.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2013
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9115872
    VIRIN: 131013-N-HS670-3608
    Resolution: 1392x1597
    Size: 863.46 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Eric “Bip” Alexander, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download