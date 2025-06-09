Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd airmen prepare and load magazines during breaching and entering movements. [Image 13 of 18]

    932nd airmen prepare and load magazines during breaching and entering movements.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cowles 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    932nd Security Forces Squadron practiced their breaching and entering movements in unfamiliar buildings at Scott Air Force Base, June 9, 2025. Airmen were instructed to vocalize their position, practice synchronized movements, and cover each other’s backs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cowles)

    Deployment Training
    Security Forces
    Deployment Readiness
    Entering and Clearing Training

