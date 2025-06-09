DC3 had the honor of hosting Rear Admiral Jonathan Stephens for an insightful discussion on advancing national defense through innovation and cyber excellence. It was a tremendous opportunity for our workforce to learn from his leadership and vision. We thank the U.S. Navy for their continued partnership.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9115158
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-FX149-1732
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|539.16 KB
|Location:
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DC3 Hosts Rear Admiral Jonathan Stephens [Image 3 of 3], by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.