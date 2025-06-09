Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC3 had the honor of hosting Rear Admiral Jonathan Stephens for an insightful discussion on advancing national defense through innovation and cyber excellence. It was a tremendous opportunity for our workforce to learn from his leadership and vision. We thank the U.S. Navy for their continued partnership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 9115158
    VIRIN: 250605-O-FX149-1732
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 539.16 KB
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC3 Hosts Rear Admiral Jonathan Stephens [Image 3 of 3], by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

