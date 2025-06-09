Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Retire Flag Kim Hubby [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PNSY Retire Flag Kim Hubby

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, June 16 2025: Shipyard worker Kim Hubby has a flag flown in honor of her retirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9114927
    VIRIN: 250616-N-VG694-1009
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Retire Flag Kim Hubby [Image 9 of 9], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Navy
    PNSY
    AmericasNavy250

