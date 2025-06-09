Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, delivers introductory remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 35th OG is responsible for maintaining aircrew proficiency, overseeing operational support, and managing airfield activities to support continuous 35th Fighter Wing mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)