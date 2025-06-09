U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, delivers introductory remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 35th OG is responsible for maintaining aircrew proficiency, overseeing operational support, and managing airfield activities to support continuous 35th Fighter Wing mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9114385
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-VQ736-1165
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th OG Change of Command: Misawa Welcomes Col. Jeromy “Smooth" Guinther, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
