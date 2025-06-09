Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th OG Change of Command: Misawa Welcomes Col. Jeromy “Smooth” Guinther

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    35th OG Change of Command: Misawa Welcomes Col. Jeromy “Smooth” Guinther

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 35th OG commander oversees flight operations, training, airfield management and operational support, ensuring combat-ready aircrews and mission execution across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9114378
    VIRIN: 250616-F-VQ736-1142
    Resolution: 6698x4465
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th OG Change of Command: Misawa Welcomes Col. Jeromy “Smooth” Guinther, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Change of Command
    Misawa AB
    operations group
    35th FW
    OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download