35th OG Change of Command: Misawa Welcomes Col. Jeromy “Smooth” Guinther

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 35th OG commander oversees flight operations, training, airfield management and operational support, ensuring combat-ready aircrews and mission execution across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)