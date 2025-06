Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) interdicts 11 aliens aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser boat, approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla, California, June 14, 2025. All aliens aboard were apprehended and transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)