ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Torres, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts an eye exam on a Grenadian civilian during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
This work, CP25 Grenada Medical Site [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.