Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Grenada Medical Site [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250612-A-DT406-1062
    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Torres, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts an eye exam on a Grenadian civilian during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9113729
    VIRIN: 250612-A-DT406-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Grenada Medical Site [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Grenada Medical Site
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site
    CP25 Grenada Medical Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise 2025, Continuing Promise, CP25, USNS Comfort, CP25, Enduring Promise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download