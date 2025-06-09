Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza [Image 26 of 26]

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade watch as Lt. Col. Ryan Hulse, outgoing commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, passes the guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Rhonda Booth during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership within the battalion, which provides sustainment and logistics support to the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 14:10
    VIRIN: 250613-A-NE301-9054
    Location: VICENZA, IT
