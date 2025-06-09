173rd Brigade Support Battalion Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade watch as Lt. Col. Ryan Hulse, outgoing commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, passes the guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Rhonda Booth during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership within the battalion, which provides sustainment and logistics support to the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)