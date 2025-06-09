Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136th Security Forces Squadron Prepare for Operation TX Shield [Image 1 of 5]

    136th Security Forces Squadron Prepare for Operation TX Shield

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Airmen from the 136th Security Forces Squadron conduct riot control and peacekeeping exercises at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 13, 2025. The training prepared personnel to respond to potential civil unrest during anti-ICE and No Kings Day demonstrations planned across North Texas. Exercises focused on crowd control tactics, nonlethal response procedures, and coordination with local law enforcement to ensure public safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9113718
    VIRIN: 250614-F-JE785-3161
    Resolution: 7708x5199
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Security Forces Squadron Prepare for Operation TX Shield [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ryan Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

