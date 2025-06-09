136th Security Forces Squadron Prepare for Operation TX Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 136th Security Forces Squadron conduct riot control and peacekeeping exercises at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 13, 2025. The training prepared personnel to respond to potential civil unrest during anti-ICE and No Kings Day demonstrations planned across North Texas. Exercises focused on crowd control tactics, nonlethal response procedures, and coordination with local law enforcement to ensure public safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)