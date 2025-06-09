Army’s 250th Birthday Parade

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters fly by the Washington Monument during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker.)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9113713
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KU914-2004
|Resolution:
|4917x3278
|Size:
|733.33 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
