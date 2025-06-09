Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s 250th Birthday Parade [Image 7 of 7]

    Army’s 250th Birthday Parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters fly by the Washington Monument during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker.)

