    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares For Dinner Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares For Dinner Service

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Damon Coronada Jr., from Lufkin, Texas, sets up the serving line for dinner in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 07:39
    Photo ID: 9113373
    VIRIN: 250614-N-QV397-6093
    Resolution: 3565x2377
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares For Dinner Service [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

