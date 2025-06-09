Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jorden King, from Atlanta, Georgia, gives a thumbs up to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 to take off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during flight operations in the South China Sea, June 13, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9113338
    VIRIN: 250613-N-QV397-2068
    Resolution: 4138x2758
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Flight operations
    Nimitz Strike Group
    United States Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

