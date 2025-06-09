Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Fitness Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Dan Driscoll meets with soldiers participating in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival offers the public an opportunity to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 00:05
    Photo ID: 9112969
    VIRIN: 250614-A-ZV876-1003
    Resolution: 2967x2160
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Army Fitness Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    US Army
    SECARMY
    Washington DC
    Army250

