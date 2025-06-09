Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Hon. Dan Driscoll meets with soldiers participating in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival offers the public an opportunity to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)