Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250614-N-PV363-1071 SYDNEY, Australia (June 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails onboard America, while in Sydney, June 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9111520
    VIRIN: 250614-N-PV363-1071
    Resolution: 6194x3875
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, AU
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia, by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS America Arrives in Sydney

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download