    CSG-9 Change of Command [Image 13 of 14]

    CSG-9 Change of Command

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Adam Barnett 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, speaks during the CSG 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 13, 2025. Marks received command from Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Barnett)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 9111117
    VIRIN: 250613-N-AM412-1883
    Resolution: 2376x3564
    Size: 920.42 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, CSG-9 Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SN Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier Strike Group 9 Holds Change of Command

