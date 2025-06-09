SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, speaks during the CSG 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 13, 2025. Marks received command from Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Barnett)
Carrier Strike Group 9 Holds Change of Command
