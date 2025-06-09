Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM Sustainment Tattoo celebrates Army 250

    CASCOM Sustainment Tattoo celebrates Army 250

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Soldiers wear period U.S. Army uniforms during the Army 250 Sustainment Tattoo June 13, 2025, at the Ordnance Training Support Center at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The tattoo commemorated 250 years of the Army as well as three sustainment corps birthdays – Quartermaster, Finance and Adjutant General, and recognized achievements of Sustainers and Soldiers throughout the history of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9110939
    VIRIN: 250613-O-SV016-7664
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CASCOM Sustainment Tattoo celebrates Army 250

    CASCOM
    Army250
    TRADOCArmy250

