U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Soldiers wear period U.S. Army uniforms during the Army 250 Sustainment Tattoo June 13, 2025, at the Ordnance Training Support Center at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The tattoo commemorated 250 years of the Army as well as three sustainment corps birthdays – Quartermaster, Finance and Adjutant General, and recognized achievements of Sustainers and Soldiers throughout the history of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9110939
|VIRIN:
|250613-O-SV016-7664
|Resolution:
|6174x4116
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CASCOM Sustainment Tattoo celebrates Army 250, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
