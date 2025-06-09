CASCOM Sustainment Tattoo celebrates Army 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Soldiers wear period U.S. Army uniforms during the Army 250 Sustainment Tattoo June 13, 2025, at the Ordnance Training Support Center at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The tattoo commemorated 250 years of the Army as well as three sustainment corps birthdays – Quartermaster, Finance and Adjutant General, and recognized achievements of Sustainers and Soldiers throughout the history of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp)