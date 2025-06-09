CP25 COMREL Soccer Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250612-A-LS473-1630

CARRIACOU, Grenada (June 12, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Grenadian soccer players take a group photo after a community relations event at the Lauriston Mini Stadium during Continuing Promise 2025 in Carriacou, Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)