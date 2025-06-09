Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 COMREL Soccer Game [Image 8 of 8]

    CP25 COMREL Soccer Game

    CARRIACOU, GRENADA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250612-A-LS473-1630
    CARRIACOU, Grenada (June 12, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Grenadian soccer players take a group photo after a community relations event at the Lauriston Mini Stadium during Continuing Promise 2025 in Carriacou, Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9110602
    VIRIN: 250612-A-LS473-1630
    Resolution: 5602x3872
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: CARRIACOU, GD
    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025

