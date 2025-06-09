Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach May 20, 2025, becoming the first “big deck” amphibious ship to visit the base following construction of a new ammunition pier. The new pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).