The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach May 20, 2025, becoming the first “big deck” amphibious ship to visit the base following construction of a new ammunition pier. The new pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9109553
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-MQ132-1050
|Resolution:
|5995x3990
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach [Image 2 of 2], by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS