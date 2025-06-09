Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Gregg Smith 

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach May 20, 2025, becoming the first “big deck” amphibious ship to visit the base following construction of a new ammunition pier. The new pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9109553
    VIRIN: 250520-N-MQ132-1050
    Resolution: 5995x3990
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Seal Beach Ammunition Pier USS Tripoli

