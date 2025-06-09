Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Safety Stand Down [Image 5 of 5]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Safety Stand Down

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gage Tawney 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250610-N-ND955-1038 HAMPTON, Va. (June 10, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kody Curtis, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), gives a presentation during the ship’s safety stand down in Hampton, Virginia, June, 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 12:25
    Photo ID: 9109551
    VIRIN: 250610-N-ND955-1038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 958.75 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Safety Stand Down [Image 5 of 5], by SN Gage Tawney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Safety Stand Down

