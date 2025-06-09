USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Safety Stand Down

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250610-N-ND955-1038 HAMPTON, Va. (June 10, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kody Curtis, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), gives a presentation during the ship’s safety stand down in Hampton, Virginia, June, 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)