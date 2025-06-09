Culinary Specialists Prepare Dinner aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Echols from Chicago, chops onions for dinner in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 2. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)