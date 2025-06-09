Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jadyn Johnson, from Bronx, New York, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 to take off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during flight operations in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)