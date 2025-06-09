Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CACCT Ribbon Cutting [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Ayumi Davis 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Fort Cavazos leadership and Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas (CACCT) leadership and staff cut the ribbon marking the opening of a new satellite office of CACCT June 5, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:05
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    FORSCOM
    IMCOM
    AMC
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos

