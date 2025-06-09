Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 114th FW stands ready for action

    The 114th FW stands ready for action

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing are parked on the flight line ready for the day’s missions at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 8, 2025. Whether intercepting enemy aircraft or delivering precise airstrikes, the F-16’s multifunctional capabilities make it a cornerstone of modern air combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025
    Photo ID: 9105663
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-LQ671-1129
    Resolution: 6916x4322
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, The 114th FW stands ready for action, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    South Dakota
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing

