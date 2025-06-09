The 114th FW stands ready for action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing are parked on the flight line ready for the day’s missions at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 8, 2025. Whether intercepting enemy aircraft or delivering precise airstrikes, the F-16’s multifunctional capabilities make it a cornerstone of modern air combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)