U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing are parked on the flight line ready for the day’s missions at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 8, 2025. Whether intercepting enemy aircraft or delivering precise airstrikes, the F-16’s multifunctional capabilities make it a cornerstone of modern air combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|06.08.2025
|06.12.2025 08:42
|9105663
|250608-Z-LQ671-1129
|6916x4322
|2.06 MB
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|2
|0
This work, The 114th FW stands ready for action [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.