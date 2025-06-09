ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 9, 2025) From left to right; Antonios Pentaris, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (fueling) 2nd Class Michael Brown, and Manousos Progoulakis, all assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a picture onboard NSA Souda Bay on June 9, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)