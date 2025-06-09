Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm

    GREECE

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 9, 2025) From left to right; Antonios Pentaris, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (fueling) 2nd Class Michael Brown, and Manousos Progoulakis, all assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a picture onboard NSA Souda Bay on June 9, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 07:21
    Photo ID: 9105544
    VIRIN: 250609-N-NO067-1010
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm
    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm
    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm
    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm
    ABF2 Michael Brown at the NSA Souda Bay Fuel Farm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download