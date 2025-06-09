Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-2CR Conduct Urban Readiness Training at Saber Guardian 25 [Image 11 of 11]

    4-2CR Conduct Urban Readiness Training at Saber Guardian 25

    CAMP WOLF, HUNGARY

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Paul Slotwinski, a 19A Armor Officer and Troop Commander, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shakes hands with a Hungarian soldier assigned to the exercise control (EXCON) team during Saber Guardian 25, Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 11, 2025. EXCON personnel oversee and coordinate exercise execution to ensure realistic training and effective integration among NATO partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9105528
    VIRIN: 250611-A-UV911-1472
    Resolution: 4937x2886
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: CAMP WOLF, HU
    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

