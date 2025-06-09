USS Preble Conducts Damage Control Condition Two Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Alexander Chavezespinoza, from San Jose, California, left, assists Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Sheryce Kimbrew, from Portage, Indiana, right, with her firefighting gear during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)