    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Serve Weapons Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Serve Weapons Shoot

    CORAL SEA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250611-N-PV363-1701 CORAL SEA (June 11, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Elliott Metz, from Russellville, Arkansas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M240B medium machine gun during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise in the Coral Sea, June 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Serve Weapons Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHA 6

