    Engineer Live Fire [Image 2 of 5]

    Engineer Live Fire

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct a breach of an obstacle during company live fires at Yakima Training Center, WA, June 4, 2025. Engineer training is essential due to their role of enabling the rest of the force access to keep to rain on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9104673
    VIRIN: 250604-A-DJ416-1328
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 23.05 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer

