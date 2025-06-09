Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 8 of 8]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Service Members and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the Army's 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 9104549
    VIRIN: 250610-A-SK843-7949
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

