Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration

Service Members and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the Army's 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)