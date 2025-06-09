Service Members and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the Army's 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Fort Bragg, home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9104549
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-SK843-7949
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg Army 250 Birthday Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.