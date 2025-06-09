CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (June. 8 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, construct a heavy timber bunker, during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 8, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9104090
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-JQ001-2247
|Resolution:
|6942x4959
|Size:
|21.29 MB
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.