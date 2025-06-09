Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheron Collins, incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston commander, Col. Jeremiah O’Conner, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander, and Col. Stuart Williams, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston outgoing commander, stand at attention following the transfer of the flag during the AFSBn-CHS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority while signifying the unit’s ongoing commitment and trust in its new leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9103639
    VIRIN: 250610-F-RS563-1252
    Resolution: 5646x3757
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Charleston
    404th Army Field Support Brigade
    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston

