Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheron Collins, incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston commander, Col. Jeremiah O’Conner, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander, and Col. Stuart Williams, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston outgoing commander, stand at attention following the transfer of the flag during the AFSBn-CHS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority while signifying the unit’s ongoing commitment and trust in its new leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)