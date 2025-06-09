NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250611-N-PI330-2003 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 11, 2025) Builder Constructionman Jonathan Kuebler, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, places concrete at the Polaris Point Access Road Project in Santa Rita, Guam, June 11, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Miranda Moore)