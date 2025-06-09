Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Bryn MacDonnell participate in a hearing with the House Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, at the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9103615
    VIRIN: 250610-D-LS763-1028
    Resolution: 7223x4893
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing
    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing
    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing
    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing
    SD, CJCS, and SA to SD and PTDO USD (Comptroller)/CFO Testify at SAC-D Hearing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    CJCS
    Caine
    SECDEFHegseth
    Hegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download