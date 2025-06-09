Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250328-N-WD029-1005 GREAT LAKES, IL (Mar. 28, 2025) Family, friends and shipmates gathered at the National Museum of the American Sailor to celebrate the retirement of U.S. Navy Officer ad Director of Navy Band Great Lakes, Lieutenant Christopher Cornette, after 30 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Enrique Chavez Herrera)