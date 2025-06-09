Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250328-N-WD029-1005 GREAT LAKES, IL (Mar. 28, 2025) Family, friends and shipmates gathered at the National Museum of the American Sailor to celebrate the retirement of U.S. Navy Officer ad Director of Navy Band Great Lakes, Lieutenant Christopher Cornette, after 30 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Enrique Chavez Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9102976
    VIRIN: 250328-N-WD029-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 931.63 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette [Image 5 of 5], by Emily Duff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette
    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette
    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette
    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette
    Retirement Ceremony, LCDR Cornette

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    musicians
    music
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download