    102nd Intelligence Wing deputy commander retires from Air Force [Image 4 of 5]

    102nd Intelligence Wing deputy commander retires from Air Force

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Gordon, outgoing 102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) deputy commander, right, is presented the folded flag by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend, 102nd IW human resource advisor, during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2025. In his final role, Gordon was responsible for the activities of 1,260 military and civilian personnel ready to respond to domestic emergencies in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with homeland medical and security forces, while maintaining preparedness to accomplish the wing’s wartime missions of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, cryptologic intelligence, cyber engineering and installation support and expeditionary combat support. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9102974
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-TS442-2263
    Resolution: 4569x3040
    Size: 820.96 KB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing deputy commander retires from Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ceremony
    award
    retirement

