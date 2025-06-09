102nd Intelligence Wing deputy commander retires from Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Gordon, outgoing 102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) deputy commander, right, is presented the folded flag by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend, 102nd IW human resource advisor, during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2025. In his final role, Gordon was responsible for the activities of 1,260 military and civilian personnel ready to respond to domestic emergencies in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with homeland medical and security forces, while maintaining preparedness to accomplish the wing’s wartime missions of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, cryptologic intelligence, cyber engineering and installation support and expeditionary combat support. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)