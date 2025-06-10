2025 06 10 Army 250th Birthday Week PT Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from all units at the Maneuver Center of Excellence compete in the Army 250th Birthday Week PT Event, June 10, 2025 at Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition highlights major battles of the Revolutionary War as competitors row, bike, run and lift their way to victory. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)