    2025 06 10 Army 250th Birthday Week PT Event [Image 6 of 7]

    2025 06 10 Army 250th Birthday Week PT Event

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from all units at the Maneuver Center of Excellence compete in the Army 250th Birthday Week PT Event, June 10, 2025 at Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition highlights major battles of the Revolutionary War as competitors row, bike, run and lift their way to victory. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9102430
    VIRIN: 250610-A-YH902-9511
    Resolution: 7835x5223
    Size: 23.44 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Revolutionary War
    Soldiers
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    PT Event
    Patrick A. Albright
    Army 250th Birthday Week

