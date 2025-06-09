Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 70 Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Rear Adm. Eric J. Anduze, left, commander, Task Force 70 and commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, listens to Rear Adm. Gregory D. Newkirk, offgoing commander, Task Force 70 and commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, speak to Sailors in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) following a change of command ceremony aboard George Washington while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 08:03
    Photo ID: 9102406
    VIRIN: 250610-N-KI411-1037
    Resolution: 4764x2680
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

