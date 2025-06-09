Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Stands Watch [Image 3 of 6]

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Stands Watch

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Dominique McLainTrickey, from San Jacinto, California, conducts a 360-degree active search during watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9102226
    VIRIN: 250609-N-QV397-4019
    Resolution: 2211x3317
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Stands Watch [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sonar
    Nimitz Strike Group
    United States Navy
    Sonar Technician Surface
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

