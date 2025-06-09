Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CORAL SEA (June 10, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kovenskia Metayer, left, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) assists Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kacia Daley, from New York, in donning firefighting attire during a damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay, June 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)