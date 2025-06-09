Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors respond to a simulated engineering casualty in main engine room two of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, June 7, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9101948
    VIRIN: 250607-N-QV397-1072
    Resolution: 3106x2071
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Navy
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11
    Nimitz Strike Group (CSG 11)

