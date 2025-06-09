Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff 

    649th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 611th Quartermaster Company process laundry during QLLEX at Fort Dix, N.J., June 5. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:54
    Photo ID: 9101854
    VIRIN: 250605-A-SM945-2199
    Resolution: 3370x4462
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Elizabeth Ohloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX
    Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MojaveFalcon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download