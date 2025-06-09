Shower and Laundry Operations at QLLEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 611th Quartermaster Company process laundry during QLLEX at Fort Dix, N.J., June 5. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)