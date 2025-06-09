Connecting Soldiers to Wellness: USARPAC’s Commitment to Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pacific hosted a Health & Wellness Fair June 10, 2025, at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, bringing together Soldiers, Civilians, and Families for a day focused on total force readiness. From physical fitness to mental health and community support, the event highlighted USARPAC’s ongoing commitment to putting People First.