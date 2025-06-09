Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting Soldiers to Wellness: USARPAC’s Commitment to Readiness [Image 9 of 9]

    Connecting Soldiers to Wellness: USARPAC’s Commitment to Readiness

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific hosted a Health & Wellness Fair June 10, 2025, at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, bringing together Soldiers, Civilians, and Families for a day focused on total force readiness. From physical fitness to mental health and community support, the event highlighted USARPAC’s ongoing commitment to putting People First.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9101722
    VIRIN: 250610-A-PE084-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    #USARPAC #25thID #makeawish #tropiclightning
    ARMY250
    Army250th
    #USARPAC #PeopleFirst #FortShafter #TotalForceFitness #ArmyReadiness #StrongerTogether #Inspire #Gen

