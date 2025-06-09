U.S. Army Pacific hosted a Health & Wellness Fair June 10, 2025, at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, bringing together Soldiers, Civilians, and Families for a day focused on total force readiness. From physical fitness to mental health and community support, the event highlighted USARPAC’s ongoing commitment to putting People First.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9101722
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-PE084-2001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Soldiers to Wellness: USARPAC’s Commitment to Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.